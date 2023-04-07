Edu Imbernón and Clemente work together under the name of Imbermind, a new musical adventure that will surprise us on several occasions and that has a long way to go. Now they present the single “Kind Of Love”, for which they have the special collaboration of Peter Murphy himself, known for being the frontman of Bauhaus and Dali’s Car, as well as the man responsible for an excellent solo career.
And precisely to that solo career belongs “Strange Kind Of Love”, a song that Murphy included in 1989 on his album “Deep” and that Imbermind take to entirely new terrain. In addition, the British singer himself has been involved in the adaptation, recording his vocal parts for the occasion.
Imbermind have created “Kind Of Love” by combining real instruments and electronics to grow the song and take it into new musical territories.