Watch how the new Red Star footballer Peter Olajinka received a red card.

Source: Profimedia

Nigerian football player Peter Olajinka, who will become a member of Red Star in the summer, received a red card in the Czech championship match between his Slavia Prague and Liberec. Although Olajinka played brilliantly for Slavia despite being “promised” to Red Star, he caused a major incident in the Czech Championship derby by receiving a red card at the very end for headbutting an opposing player.

Olajinka fell in the penalty area of ​​Liberec in the 87th minute after a duel with Endefe, and then got up when the opponent started to pick him up and shout at him, so he headbutted him furiously. After all, his coach will surely be angry since Slavija then dropped the advantage and the match ended 2:2.

For now, there is no information about what the Liberec football player said to Olajinka that “exploded” like that in a second, but it is obvious that he did not like being accused of simulating. By the way, Olajinka scored a goal for Slavia in this match, which is his 16th goal this season for the Czech club, but now he is waiting for “cooling down” as the question is whether he will be punished “only” with two matches.

Take a look at the duel between Olajinka and Endefe, after which Liberec stayed with a player higher on the field, and then took advantage of that in the 95th minute and got a point.