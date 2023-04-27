Peter Shalulile: the one who walks on Africa

African football is not just about the performance of Afropeans. On its lawns, some also do a very good job.

All 23 goals by Peter Shalulile in the 2021/2022 PSL season – SuperSport

Le Brave Warrior

One, two, three goat jumps, Peter Taanyanda Shalulile has just signed his achievement. Behind its goal, a celebration that recalls all the cultural richness of Southern Africa. A scene of joy that his selection has seen happen twice during the last window of the qualifiers for the next African Cup of Nations.

Namibia 🆚 Cameroon | Highlights – #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 – MD4 Group C – CAF TV

Qualifying for its final phase, the Brave Warriors managed to take 4 out of 6 points in Cameroon and win their ticket to Côte d’Ivoire. A draw (1-1) and a victory (2-1), which bear the footprints of the captain Peter, double goalscorer in the first leg and return of this shock of 180 minutes at the end of which, his country took the first rank of the group in front of the Indomitable Lions and Burundi.

Cameroon 🆚 Namibia | Highlights – #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 – MD3 Group C – CAF TV

The Brazilian

In the list of successes of Shalulile this season, it is not only the acquisition of the fourth participation of the Namibian national team in the AFCON. There is also the Champions League…

#𝗖𝗔𝗙𝗖𝗟 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗥𝗦 5️⃣ Peter Shalulile (Sundowns 🇿🇦)

5️⃣ Hamza Khabba (King 🇲🇦)

4️⃣ Cassius Mailula (Sundowns 🇿🇦)

4️⃣ Clatous Chama (Lion 🇹🇿)

4️⃣ Jean Othos (Simba 🇹🇿)

4️⃣ Makabi Lilepo (Al Hilal 🇸🇩)

4️⃣ Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ahly 🇪🇬) #UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/QMks1HO5LL — #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) April 24, 2023

Evolving to Mamelodi Sundownsthe Brazilian 29 years old, 21 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances all competitions combined, is currently the king of C1 scorers with 5 balls at the bottom like the South African Punish the target, top scorer in the Confederations Cup. Physical, quick and skilful, a total that should climb by then, the auriverde favourites. The consecration of a season during which the nation of Kasi Flava fully revived.

#TDA 🗣️ – Peter Shalulile 🇳🇦, the star of Windhoek 🌟 Champions League top scorer

🌟 Top scorer in the South African league 👉🏿 At 29, the attacker, at the top of his game, could he join Europe? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/XaBNOAAFOF – CANAL + SPORT Africa (@cplussportafr) April 24, 2023

Carried by a good wind

Brilliant, PS is in continuity with its domestic performance. Top scorer of the Premier Soccer Leaguehe is enjoying the good wind that is blowing over South Africa today.

All Peter Shalulile’s goals this season in PSL – SuperSport

Indeed, in Patrice Motsepe’s CAF, the PSL is in the spotlight. Its leader can succeed the Wydadand its thirteenths, the Marumo GallantsTo Berkane. Two major successes that would allow Bafana Bafanaqualified, to calmly consider a second continental star.

Led by a Percy Tau technically found at Al Ahly, a noble ambition for the men of Hugo Broos. Winner of CAN 2017 with Cameroon, the Belgian’s mission is unequivocal: to do as well in Abidjan as the They are children, they are children in Morocco, African champions…