The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and Peter Sijarto, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, will hold a meeting today, and then participate in the Energy Summit in Trebinje as part of the bilateral meeting “Energy Stability and Energy Independence in the Region”.

Before the meeting with Dodik, Sijarto will hold a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of BiH Elmedin Konaković in Sarajevo, and a meeting with the Minister of Security of BiH Nenad Nešić has also been announced.

We remind you that the Hungarian company “Lugos Renewables” (LREN) will become the majority owner of the solar power plant, worth more than 50 million euros, which should be built in the vicinity of Trebinje.

The power plant was supposed to be built by Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska, which concluded a contract with LREN, the details of which are protected by a confidentiality agreement.

Hungarians will own 70 percent of the shares in the company Solarna elektrana Trebinje 1, as well as the concession, which was originally awarded to Elektroprivreda RS.

This should be one of the of the largest solar power plants in the Balkansand construction will begin in the middle of 2023.

