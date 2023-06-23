Petition of the academic community against the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina Info

Representatives of the academic community of Republika Srpska expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially its decision of June 19, which deleted Article 39 of the Rules of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it was emphasized in the Petition signed by 194 of them so far.

The Petition emphasizes that the changes to the Rules, which were adopted at the session of the Constitutional Court of BiH without the presence of a single judge from Republika Srpska, represent a violation of the Constitution of BiH and the Rules of that court, the logic of parity and the constitutionality of the people in all institutions at the level of BiH, as the basis for the functioning of a complex a country like Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Such a decision is an act of legal violence unheard of in modern European countries. This creates legal uncertainty and threatens the rule of law. When this is done, as the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina did with its decision of June 19, the academic community cannot escape the impression that such decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina aim to disempower the Republika Srpska, annul the Dayton Constitution and ultimately centralize Bosnia and Herzegovina”, stressed the representatives of the academic community.

They warned that this move by the judges of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina is a clearly thought-out strategy that ultimately aims to abolish the Republika Srpska, which, they emphasized, they firmly oppose as members of the academic community.

“In this context, the academic community supports the legitimately elected representatives of the Republika Srpska in their efforts to preserve the constitutional and legal order”, said the members of the academic community of Srpska.

The petition can be signed until Monday, June 26.

