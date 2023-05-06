Home » Petitions for the abolition of Tiktok in Serbia | Entertainment
Petitions for the abolition of Tiktok in Serbia | Entertainment

by admin
After the gruesome events that left the region speechless and the whole of Serbia in tears, a petition to abolish and ban TikTok is spreading rapidly on social networks.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/TV Pink/Instagram/screenshot/anasevicofficial/bursacaleksandra_official

UB (21) brutally killed eight people and wounded fourteen with burst fire. Estrada and public figures were inconsolable because of the terrible tragedies and canceled their performances en masse. Some of them raised their voices and demanded a state of emergency, but also the return of the death penalty.

After these gruesome events, shameful videos of minors who supported the murders, but also the perpetrators of the massacre, appeared on social networks. The most inappropriate and gruesome videos appeared on the Tiktok social network, where children filmed themselves en masse, supported the killers, but also showed their parents’ weapons. The local public became agitated and mocked the clips mentioned in mass, so that the competent authorities would not see them as soon as possible and cancel them, but also take the necessary measures.

Pop personalities raised their voices because of that, and they are quickly distributed a petition for the abolition of the mentioned social network. One of them is the singer Jelena Kostov, who posted a link on her story over a black photo so that her followers could join. Also, Ana Sević, already shaken for days, supported the petition for the ban and cancellation of Tiktok.

Nikolina Kovač, Aleksandra Bursać, and Ivana Pavković did the same on their Instagram accounts and invited their followers to sign the petition. Slavica Ćukterašshe took it a step further, and in addition to supported the petition and shared, she deleted her own Tiktok account and set an example for others.

