Home World Petrochemical Decree convinces Schifani “Protect the environment and work”
World

Petrochemical Decree convinces Schifani “Protect the environment and work”

by admin
Petrochemical Decree convinces Schifani “Protect the environment and work”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The decree on the Petrochemical of Syracuse convinces the president of the Region Renato Schifani and not only. The provision is the one that links the purifier, at the center of investigations, to the petrochemical sector so that it is also a strategic site…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Petrochemical Decree convinces Schifani “Protect the environment and work” appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Full Moon in Virgo horoscope signs | Magazine | Horoscope

You may also like

Côte d’Ivoire-Fight against the high cost of living:...

El Bosque Sonoro announces the artists of its...

Pope meets Lebanese PM: To ensure peace and...

Zvezdan Slavnić insults Anđela in the Cooperative |...

Directive on “green” real estate: risk tightening on...

Review of U2’s “Songs Of Surrender” Quadruple Album

Kennedy, the villa on the French Riviera for...

WindTre loses mobile network customers: 2022 data

Myanmar, massacre in a monastery: 22 dead. The...

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy