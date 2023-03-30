They change i fuel prices. Petrol prices slightly up, diesel slightly down. This is the picture that emerges from monitoring the national averages of prices charged at the pump. A new intervention is registered today by tamoil, 1 cent increase on the recommended price of gasoline. Meanwhile, the international prices of petroleum products changed course again yesterday, going down again.

Coming to the detail of the Italian network, based on the elaboration of Energy newspaper of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 29 March, the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.860 euro/litre (1.857 in the previous survey), with the various brands ranging between 1.853 and 1.872 euro/litre liter (no logo 1,858). The average price charged for diesel self is 1.778 euro/litre (against 1.781), with average prices ranging between 1.765 and 1.783 euro/litre (no logo 1.775). On petrol served, the average price charged is 1.998 euro/litre (1.997 the previous value) with colored systems with prices between 1.946 and 2.075 euro/litre (no logo 1.910).

Read also: Fuel, a full tank costs 200 euros for Italians

The average of diesel served is 1.921 euro/litre (against 1.924), with the companies’ points of sale between 1.856 and 1.988 euro/litre (no logo 1.829). The prices charged for LPG are between 0.796 and 0.816 euro/litre (no logo 0.789). Finally, methane shows average prices between 1.657 and 1.790 (no logo 1.729).