Home World Petrol chaos in France, which is why the supply chain is blocked
World

Petrol chaos in France, which is why the supply chain is blocked

by admin
Petrol chaos in France, which is why the supply chain is blocked

PARIS. The crisis of the French service stations, short of fuel for days due to the strike that began three weeks ago in the refineries and deposits TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil, has not yet passed. As documented by the French Union of Oil Industries, France can count on about 200 oil depots to power the approximately 45 million vehicles registered in the country. By blocking these factories, the supply of the 11,000 refueling stations present on the national territory is also interrupted.

But how does the fuel chain work in France? The first step is the import of crude oil and finished products such as diesel, which dock in the ports of Le Havre, Saint-Nazaire and Marseille. From here the imported materials are transferred to one of the eight industrial refining platforms in the metropolitan area. Five of them, including two biorefineries, are in the hands of the TotalEnergies group, two in Esso and one in the British Petroineos group. The package is completed by the Lamentin refinery in Martinique, managed by the Sara company and operating in overseas territories. After transformation, the various fuels are transported through a network of pipelines, ships and trains to oil sites, where the fuels are stored before being shipped to service stations.

According to the Ministry of Ecology, France has a storage capacity for petroleum products of 46 million cubic meters, 50 per cent of which is concentrated in two regions: Normandy and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. The refineries and related depots cover about 33 per cent of the total storage capacity, the underground sites 20 per cent and the airports one per cent. The remaining 47 percent is borne by the approximately 200 secondary deposits of various sizes throughout the country. But France also has strategic stocks equivalent to three months of consumption distributed across 90 sites. These include an underground deposit of 9.2 million cubic meters located in Manosque, in the Alpes de Haute Provence, and connected to the refineries of Marseille and Fos-sur-Mer. The government decided to draw on this for example last weekend to deal with the emergency.

See also  After the loss of more than 35 containers, a cargo ship caught fire off Canadian waters and released poisonous gas | Zim Kingston | Chemical Substances | Container Ship

You may also like

‘Your sins are forgiven’: Holy See Innocent’s nurturing...

Malta, two defendants plead guilty to the murder...

JPMorgan’s overall strong performance under the double-edged sword...

Samantha Cristoforetti returns to Earth: the Crew Dragon...

Can Germany achieve its 95% gas hoarding target...

Composition material | Achievement material of 2022 Nobel...

LGBTQ + voters will be increasingly decisive in...

Air defense alerts activated throughout Ukraine, an arsenal...

Putin in Astana talks about the Ukrainian invasion:...

British Chancellor of the Exchequer was sacked after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy