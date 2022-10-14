PARIS. The crisis of the French service stations, short of fuel for days due to the strike that began three weeks ago in the refineries and deposits TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil, has not yet passed. As documented by the French Union of Oil Industries, France can count on about 200 oil depots to power the approximately 45 million vehicles registered in the country. By blocking these factories, the supply of the 11,000 refueling stations present on the national territory is also interrupted.

But how does the fuel chain work in France? The first step is the import of crude oil and finished products such as diesel, which dock in the ports of Le Havre, Saint-Nazaire and Marseille. From here the imported materials are transferred to one of the eight industrial refining platforms in the metropolitan area. Five of them, including two biorefineries, are in the hands of the TotalEnergies group, two in Esso and one in the British Petroineos group. The package is completed by the Lamentin refinery in Martinique, managed by the Sara company and operating in overseas territories. After transformation, the various fuels are transported through a network of pipelines, ships and trains to oil sites, where the fuels are stored before being shipped to service stations.

According to the Ministry of Ecology, France has a storage capacity for petroleum products of 46 million cubic meters, 50 per cent of which is concentrated in two regions: Normandy and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. The refineries and related depots cover about 33 per cent of the total storage capacity, the underground sites 20 per cent and the airports one per cent. The remaining 47 percent is borne by the approximately 200 secondary deposits of various sizes throughout the country. But France also has strategic stocks equivalent to three months of consumption distributed across 90 sites. These include an underground deposit of 9.2 million cubic meters located in Manosque, in the Alpes de Haute Provence, and connected to the refineries of Marseille and Fos-sur-Mer. The government decided to draw on this for example last weekend to deal with the emergency.