PETRONAS Here is the new MyPLI app for Network workshops. Tool that supports business growth – Companies

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) launches MyPLI, the mobile application created to support the workshops of the PETRONAS Network by improving their business opportunities.

It allows mechanics and all specialists in the sector to communicate, collaborate and use PLI products and tools to improve the relationship with customers, making their business grow.

With MyPLI, PETRONAS network workshops get wider access to specific tools and in-depth industry information. Thanks to this innovative platform, the workshops of the PETRONAS Network can enhance the involvement of their customers and obtain valuable information on dedicated products, events and promotions.

To guarantee an optimal user experience, the MyPLI application offers users a series of exclusive functions, as well as updates on the latest news, current events and personalized polls. In fact, MyPLI includes: News & Community, PETRONAS Events, Product Catalogue, Custom Interface, Lube Recommender and Multilingual Support.

