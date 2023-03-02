Home World PETRONAS LUBRICANTS / ‘Heritage Highlights’: the Manufacturer’s Company Museum is born – Companies
PETRONAS LUBRICANTS / 'Heritage Highlights': the Manufacturer's Company Museum is born – Companies

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), the PETRONAS division that manufactures and markets lubricants and functional fluids globally, today inaugurated Heritage Highlights, its company museum located in the Santena (TO) headquarters, created with the layout of the studio of the Turin architect Federico Bollarino.
PLI’s corporate museum traces the milestones and milestones in the company’s history, shares the excellence that has led it to be a leader in the sector and showcases the technological innovations and sporting successes it has achieved in over one hundred years, from start of its business today.
Heritage Highlights, this is the name chosen for the space, preserves important and famous memorabilia among car enthusiasts, and winds along a path that goes from a past of innovation to an increasingly avant-garde future, and from the track to the road , placing PLI’s commitment in Motorsport at the center, a unique opportunity to test products for everyday cars in extreme conditions, and in sustainability, with the search for solutions aimed at reducing the impact on the environment.

