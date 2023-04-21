Petrući curses the production of Zadruga | Entertainment

Petrući went crazy after another argument with Palčica, yelled at the women in the Cooperative that they were cu*ves and that he knew that some of them “charged for services”

Source: Zadruga official

Thumbelina hit and kicked Petrući again this time, calling him insulting names “because he must not stand up to Maja Marinković”, after which Petrući became enraged, called him a cook, and Milica and Anita, who were sitting on the stairs, to all the women in the house , said the same.

“You’re all bitches! Some of you are getting paid!” Petrući yelled, and then he went to the gate shouting at the production: “Open up, I’m your mother! You brought all the bitches here”.

Petrući is knocking on the door of the Cooperative Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

