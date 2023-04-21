Home » Petrući curses the production of Zadruga | Entertainment
World

Petrući curses the production of Zadruga | Entertainment

by admin
Petrući curses the production of Zadruga | Entertainment

Petrući went crazy after another argument with Palčica, yelled at the women in the Cooperative that they were cu*ves and that he knew that some of them “charged for services”

Source: Zadruga official

Thumbelina hit and kicked Petrući again this time, calling him insulting names “because he must not stand up to Maja Marinković”, after which Petrući became enraged, called him a cook, and Milica and Anita, who were sitting on the stairs, to all the women in the house , said the same.

“You’re all bitches! Some of you are getting paid!” Petrući yelled, and then he went to the gate shouting at the production: “Open up, I’m your mother! You brought all the bitches here”.

See:


Petrući is knocking on the door of the Cooperative
Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  India, the man named Kovid who turned an embarrassing coincidence into a viral phenomenon

You may also like

What will the weather be like during the...

sentenced to 20 years Nicolò Passalacqua- breaking latest...

EA reveals the gameplay of the new magical...

the US Defense video that suggests a UFO-...

Review of Doña “Hyperspace I” (2023)

SAMOTER- ASPHALTICA / Innovation and the construction site...

Damir Džumhur I SHOWED THAT I CAN AGAINST...

Pope’s Swiss Guard: 23 recruits to take oath...

Everything But The Girl, crítica de su disco...

biography of the businessman killed because he didn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy