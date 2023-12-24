Pharmacies are waiting for the Covid vaccine

Pharmacies in Ciudad Juárez prepare to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

After the announcement last Tuesday that the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 would arrive in Mexico, pharmacies in Ciudad Juárez are eagerly awaiting its receipt. According to pharmacists, the price for each biological will range between 800 and 1,000 pesos.

In September, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that vaccines against the SARS-COV-2 virus would be available before the end of 2023. On December 12, the Federal Commission for Protection against Risks (Cofespris) authorized the updated version of the vaccine.

Pharmacy chains such as Farmacias Del Ahorro and Benavides are preparing for the arrival of the vaccine, with prices expected to be around 800 to 1,000 pesos per unit. Discounts may be available for family groups, although the exact percentage is yet to be determined.

The Pfizer vaccine will only be available in businesses that have adjacent medical offices in each location. Meanwhile, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) continues to apply the Abdala vaccine in all Family Medicine Medical Units (UMF) and is urging the community to protect themselves against Covid-19 during the winter season.

The IMSS emphasized the importance of vaccination after the first case of the JN-1 variant, derived from BA.2.86, was recorded in Mexico City last Sunday. It is crucial for individuals to receive the vaccine to protect against the seasonal virus.

Share this: Facebook

X

