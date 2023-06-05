Phase two of the tram, green light to tender for project verification

by blogsicilia.it – ​​27 seconds ago

Phase two of the Palermo tram system travels quickly on bureaucratic tracks. The little train of the Sicilian capital, which has divided and continues to divide public opinion and politics so much, is taking further steps towards…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Phase two of the tram, green light to the tender for the verification of the projects appeared 27 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».