Phil Spencer and Matt Booty will host Giant Bomb with Jeff Grubb after the Showcase

Phil Spencer and Matt Booty will host Giant Bomb with Jeff Grubb after the Showcase

As we already know, the news of theXbox Games Showcase they will not end after the event on the 11th evening, in fact one is already foreseen Showcase Extended on the 13th; but it seems that, even before that and shortly after the main event, we will have more information on the titles shown.

I show it on YouTube Giant Bombconducted among others also by the well-known journalist Jeff Grubbin fact announced that a few hours after the show, at 05:00 on 12 June (Italian time), a new live broadcast will be broadcast which will see guests Phil Spencerdirector of gaming at Microsoft, e Matt Bootyresponsible for all Xbox Games Studios.

It is conceivable that the two will comment and deepen some of the announcements made during the event, answering any questions that may arise. It is also important to note the presence of Matt Booty: this makes us understand that this time the Xbox Games Studioswhich don’t include Bethesda, will be the real stars of the show (with the exception of the highly anticipated Starfield Direct, Obviously). Let’s hope this means concrete news on long-awaited stocks.

On the morning of the 12th we will therefore have additional news to what will be seen the night before at the show!

