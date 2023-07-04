Home » Philadelphia, gunman kills four people and wounds a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old. “Randomly Chosen Victims”
Philadelphia, gunman kills four people and wounds a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old. "Randomly Chosen Victims"

Philadelphia, gunman kills four people and wounds a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old. “Randomly Chosen Victims”

Philadelphia street massacre, where a man armed with an automatic rifle and a pistol killed four people and wounded two others, according to a police spokeswoman at a press conference. The man was arrested after being chased down an alley by police. At the moment no details are known about his identity, except that he would be around 40 years old. The victims are men between the ages of 20 and 59, the two injured are a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy. All were shot at different points in the Kingsession neighborhood. According to the police, the killer may have chosen his victims at random.

At the time of his arrest, the man was wearing a bulletproof vest and was carrying an AR-type automatic rifle, a pistol, several rounds of ammunition and a police scanner. The massacre follows the shooting that broke out over the weekend during a block party in Baltimore, 160 kilometers southwest of Philadelphia, which killed two people while 28 were injured. At the moment it is not known if there is a connection between the two episodes.

