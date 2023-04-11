Filip Danojlić is a native of Belgrade who, after three years in America, decided that he wanted to build his own roof over his head in the countryside.

Source: Instagram/printskrin/filipjugovojnik

After three years of living in America and several jobs that did not fulfill him Filip Danojlić, a guy from Belgrade, decided to leave America and return to Serbia. He decided to start his life on a farm near Subotica, near the Hungarian border.

Everything he earned in America, Filip gave to the farm, where he decided to build his little paradise. He believes that his decision is the right one for him, and that anyone who wants freedom in its full meaning should think about what step he should take in order to make it possible for himself.”I’m making my own little paradise here. I think that’s the right thinking. A person should get rid of the fact that he has to and is obliged to work for others. The best feeling is when a person works for himselfe”, says this returnee from America.

He also says that he decided to take this step because he loves Serbia. Although the first reason is freedom, he believes that places like the farm where he himself decided to be are good for the future both for him and for the family he plans to start. “I think people who live in cities are wrong, in the sense that they don’t see the potential in abandoned villages, smaller places. I want to prove by my example that one can not only live and survive in the countryside, but also enjoy it.”says Filip, who believes that he will not give up on his idea.

See his photos from the farm:

America never attracted him

Although he has been an American citizen since birth, Philip says he never wanted to live there.

“I never wanted, I never had the slightest intention of living there. I did everything just to return. The point of the story is that I realized that I wanted to have my own roof over my head, and to be the master of my own destiny. I didn’t have this farm. Often we hear people say let’s go back to the village, I didn’t go back, I came to the village“, says Filip for the YouTube channel “Back to the village”.

This Belgrade native says that he constantly and everywhere repeats how important freedom is. Although he comes from the city, he says that his ideal is precisely that no one bothers him during the day, but that he himself does not bother anyone. “Here I can work with a chainsaw whenever I want, no one bothers me. I can also listen to music at 2 in the morning, I just don’t bother anyone. Again, when I lie down, there is peace, silence, only nature can be heard“, he says.

The village offers more than the city

Philip explains that he did not renounce the city in the sense that he wanted to be forever cut off from the world.

“Communication with people is very important to me, the city is also close to me, Subotica is twenty minutes away, but again, I wouldn’t trade the peace I have for anything. The village gives you freedom, less bills. Also, tomorrow is a day for my children , I think it’s much better for them to grow up with animals. I think it’s much better than living in a cube. That the tree is rare to see,” says Filip.

Horse, sheep and chickens

Since he does a job that requires him to be away for a few days sometimes, Filip says that for his animals he had to decide on an electric shepherd, which does not spend a lot of money.

“I decided on the system that is the best for me. Since sometimes I am not there for 4-5 days, the electric shepherd helps me. That’s why my sheep are almost always released. When it rains, they go into their space and that’s it. Ordinary daily care of them takes me barely 5 minutes, if we don’t count vaccinations and other things of a similar nature, so it’s worth it“, he says for the YouTube channel “Back to the village”and adds that he also plans to have chickens, but he will get them when he finds a job closer to his property.

Freedom as number one

He believes that it is possible to live well everywhere if one manages, again, if one does not manage, it can be very difficult. He adds that life in America, when he saw many unfortunate people who ended up on the street, taught him that it is better to have your own roof in the countryside than to be homeless in a big city.

“People need to get started while they are young. The point of the story is that people should not be slaves. It is enough to tell yourself that you will not suffer blackmail and humiliation. That’s advice to everyone. First, be good people, because that’s where it starts. And then also see to being free people”Filip concluded.

