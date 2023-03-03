Any element of the Radiohead universe tends to generate considerable repercussion, given the privileged status of a pioneering, avant-garde and, ultimately, a cult band, held by the Oxford group for decades. However, the least mediatic piece of the lot may be the drummer Philip Selwayalways located in that (relatively) discreet position behind the drums of the combo led by Thom Yorke since the nineties.

The author publishes now is what is his third studio album -to which we should add the soundtrack of ‘Let Me Go’ (Bella Union, 17)–, following the path marked out by the previous ‘Weatherhouse’ (Bella Union, 14) and definitively moving away from that more naked facet shown in what was his solo debut, the already distant ‘Familial’ (Nonesuch, 10). ‘Strange Dance’ In fact, it could be considered the definitive explosion of Selway, at least in terms of a compositional ambition that crystallizes in the present decalogue from sound layers and not a few additional elements embellishing each piece.

Forty-five minutes of indie-pop with a slight electronic flair, elaborate and good-looking, even a little restless, that won’t change anyone’s destiny but that, in return, is grateful given its neat qualities and even a certain suggestive capacity. A scheme that has outstanding moments of the type of the own “Strange Dance” that gives the title to the reference and can refer in the distance to Owen Pallett, the elegant singles “Check For Signs Of Life” y “Picking Up Pieces”, “Salt Air” with some instrumental ways in the style of Yo La Tengo, “What Keeps You Awake At Night”or the meditative “There’ll Be Better Days” with final crescendo included.

The truth is that Selway does not have an intoxicating voice nor does he have any quality that makes him special; neither ‘Strange Dance’ It imposes itself as a great album. But instead it’s a good one, built correctly and includes interesting songs that, as a whole, manage to look solid and convincing. Not bad baggage, really, for a sender whose main role will continue to be located at Radiohead. Even if it’s at the back of the stage.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://philipselway.bandcamp.com/album/strange-dance">Strange Dance by Philip Selway</a>