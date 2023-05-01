Home » Philip the Tsar decided to leave the Cooperative | Entertainment
World

by admin
Philip the Tsar turned to his friend Bruno from Rehab and asked him to inform his sister and friends from Belgrade

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

Filip Car, a participant of several seasons of Zadruga, decided to leave the reality show, due to a request he allegedly made to the production before the start of the competition, which, according to his claims, was not respected.

That’s why the Emperor went to rehab, from where he turned to his best friend.

If anyone hears me, please send on Instagram so someone can tell my sister that I’m leaving the reality show. My sister knows what my request was to enter the reality show. Let Bruno inform my friends in Belgrade that I’m going out, since I won’t have a phone, let mom call my uncle, I’ll come to one of them, let them be ready for that,” said Cari and continued:

“I entered the door, I will exit the door. When the presenter goes out, I will go out with him. No one can hold me back, if my desire is to leave reality TV. That is my right“.

