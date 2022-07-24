More blood in the Philippines. The death toll from a shooting during a graduation ceremony at the University of Manila, in the city of Quezon, in the region of the Philippine capital, is three dead and two injured. A spokesperson for the National Police, Roderick Augustus Alba, reported the arrest of a suspect. Among the victims is the former mayor of the city of Lamitan, Rose Furigay.

The man, who was arrested, allegedly opened fire when law students and their families arrived at the university for a graduation ceremony that was also attended by the president of the Supreme Court. Rose Furigay, a former mayor of the southern province of Basilan, whose daughter was a college graduate, was killed along with her assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, mayor of the shooting scene. . Furigay’s daughter was injured and hospitalized in “stable conditions,” according to police.