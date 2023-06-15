Philippines, magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of Luzon

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded at 10:19 local time (4:19 in Italy) off the southern coast of the Philippine island of Luzon.

According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had a hypocenter about 120 km deep and an epicenter off the coast of the province of Calabarzon. No information is currently available on any damage to people or things, nor has any tsunami warning been issued.