World

A Korean Air plane went off the runway in the Philippines while landing operations were underway due to bad weather. Authorities reported that all 173 people on board are safe.

The Philippine Air Force Agency reported that the airport on the island of Mactan, in the province of Cebu, has been closed indefinitely due to the accident.

Some photos show the front of the plane destroyed, but the airline and the aviation agency did not provide details. The airline said Incheon’s Airbus A330 attempted to land twice before overtaking the runway on its third attempt.

All passengers were dropped off through the aircraft’s slides.

