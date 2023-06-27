Home » Philippines, one thousand victims of trafficking freed: recruited after responding to a job advertisement
Philippines, one thousand victims of trafficking freed: recruited after responding to a job advertisement

About a thousand of people freed from Philippine police in the night between 26 and the 27 June. They are all victims of human trafficking. Some police sources reported by theAfp they in fact stated that the agents did break-in in a residential complex in Manila discovering the presence of about a thousand people between Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysian and Singaporean nationalsrecruited by traffickers to be forced to work in a online casino of the capital.

Victims had applied to be “assistants in online gaming” in response to some ads Of Work on Facebook. “In principle this is a case of human trafficking“, he has declared Michelle Sabinospokesman for the Information crime group of the Philippine police, “but everything will be investigated”. The reference is to the possibility that the victims were forced to practice met onlinesimilarly to a very similar case dating back to just a month ago, when the authorities had discovered more than a thousand people of various Asian nationalities held captive and forced to practice fraud are the internet.

In the Asia-Pacific region it is on the rise the alarm for online scams – typical case the promotion of fake investments in cryptocurrencies – often precisely by dvictims of trafficking subjected to deception and forced to submit to the directives of organizations dedicated to racket and other forms of crime.

