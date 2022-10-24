Egg containers tied together, cardboard tubes glued to glasses, a black Ku Klux Klan-style cloak, bandanas, sun hats with face covers, motorcycle helmet, cardboard box: photos of college students have gone viral on social media Filipinos with makeshift blinders during exams to prove they don’t copy tests
It all started in a college in the city of Legazpi where the boys were asked to wear a headdress that prevented them from peering at their peers’ tests. The students in response let their imaginations run wild by putting together all sorts of anti-cheating contraptions.
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, professor of mechanical engineering at Bicol University College of Engineering, said the idea was “really effective,” reports Bbc posting pictures of the anti-cheating disguise in the courtroom. And he added that his initial request indicated a “simple” design with paper, inspired by a technique used in Thailand a few years earlier. A series of Facebook posts by the professor garnered thousands of likes within a few days and attracted the interest of the Filipino media.
The idea then expanded to schools and other universities in the country which encouraged students to put together anti-deception headgear. Mandane-Ortiz said the students performed better this year with this method, many finished their tests early and no one was caught cheating.