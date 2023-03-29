The many challenges of Monsignor Pablo Virgilio David, threatened with death during the Duterte years. At the head of the diocese of Kalookan, on the outskirts of Manila, he is also president of the Philippine Bishops’ Conference

A bishop on the margins and on the front line. Which in the logic of Pope Francis are basically the same thing. This is the experience of Monsignor Pablo Virgilio David, who leads the diocese of Kalookan, in the metropolitan suburb of Manila, and is president of the Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, as well as being actively involved in the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC). His pastoral and charitable commitment, often among those who live in the barracks, who have no services and sometimes not even a birth certificate – and therefore do not officially exist – led him to take sides against all forms of injustice and violence. To the point that, during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, he was accused of sedition and threatened with death, for having denounced violations of human rights and extra-judicial executions.

Bishop David, what is the current situation like? Is it still in danger?

“The administration has changed and I no longer need to be escorted. I denounced the fact that the so-called war against drug traffickers was immoral, illegal and essentially against the poor. In the Philippines the death penalty is not allowed. Certainly the government must fight crime, but it cannot do it with arbitrary and violent methods up to systematic killings of supposed criminals. I supported the efforts of courageous journalists who irrefutably documented the abuses. Many of those killed were not armed and could not resist the police intervention. After our complaints, they changed tactics: the executions were no longer carried out by uniformed policemen but by masked vigilantes and were classified as “cases under investigation”, but in reality, then, there was no investigation. The government officially declares six thousand “victims of the war on drugs”. But there are many more: we think that the people killed by the vigilantes, and not declared by the government, are more than twenty thousand”.

She has also been sued.

“I received five charges of sedition and other spurious charges from the National Police, based on the testimony of an unknown person. They had a clear intimidating purpose. I was defended by my lawyer brother. Three other bishops were accused, but then the charges were dropped by the prosecutor before going to court.”

How do you judge the current government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr?

“It’s too early to judge, but people are suffering from the difficult economic situation. Inflation reaches 8.7%. Purchasing power plummets, food costs a lot and those living on the minimum wage have a hard time. Many realize that the government systematically uses social media to misinform and manipulate. This also happened during the election campaign. Whoever owns digital technology imposes social and political behavior».

His diocese of Kalookan is located on the outskirts of the metropolitan area of ​​Manila, an area where many people live on the margins in many ways…

«The diocese of Kalookan has 1 million 800 thousand inhabitants, of which almost 90% are Catholics. Only 10% are reached by our parishes. When I became bishop, I immediately looked for those who remained on the margins of traditional pastoral care. Most of them are people from other provinces who don’t even have a residence. They live in slums, without adequate services and housing. I was shocked to learn that many children don’t even have birth certificates. For the state they do not exist and they do not go to school or hospital. Babies born at home are not registered to avoid paying the certificate fee, albeit minimal. The consequences are terrible. I have instructed a full-time nun to go out of her way to register the undocumented children of the diocese.”

Did Pope Francis’ attention and push towards the suburbs in any way inspire you?

«Francesco visited the Philippines in 2015, I was in charge of the organizing committee, I was close to him and I heard all his speeches. He repeated “Get out, get out! The Church, if it is not missionary, is not the Church”. He introduced the word “peripheries” into common language, to the point that some had to consult the dictionary! This somehow inspired me. One of my priorities is to create “mission stations”. Today we have 18 and about 120 lay, religious or priest leaders (or chaplains). We are creating grassroots communities that are more agile and open than traditional parishes, for which we do not, in any case, have the land, the resources and the staff. Laity and nuns can be excellent guides. I am very happy with them. There are also 35 diocesan presbyters”.

Has the Coronavirus pandemic had a heavy impact on the country?

“There are negatives and positives. There was the loss of so many human lives. My lawyer brother, for example, whom I mentioned, died of Covid-19. A tragedy for my family: cremated in 24 hours, we weren’t even able to celebrate the funeral. And so for many other families. The economic impact has also been dramatic. During the lockdown there were people on the verge of starvation. Government aid has not been timely. But there was also a very consoling and effective reaction of solidarity. For example, the “community pantries” were born, i.e. public tables where people put what they could and took what they needed, especially food. An initiative that arose spontaneously and that the Church has made of her, extending it to the whole country. I think of it as the miracle of the multiplication of loaves and fishes. A slogan that has become popular says: “Give what you can, take what you need”.

But the churches have been closed…

“We didn’t want to do it, but the government forced it. We have strengthened the social communications service, thanks to the help of many young volunteers and digital technology experts. We stood by people with online meetings and celebrations. We have thus reached people who did not attend church and now do. Furthermore, despite the difficulties, we have not fired anyone who works in our structures”.

He has been president of the Philippine Bishops’ Conference for two years. What are his responsibilities?

“It is a role that promotes the collegiality affirmed by the Council. It’s a challenge. It is not easy to build consensus: we Filipino bishops come from very different contexts which lead to different points of view. There is a need for much interaction and commitment to converge on common pastoral positions that meet today’s challenges”.

Which ones in particular?

“There are so many. The first is to combine faith with social, political life and ethical choices. Catholics, for example, see no connection between faith and political choices. They experience them as two parallel things. This is a defeat. We must encourage the laity to engage in politics starting from their faith. We bishops have a spiritual and moral role, but the commitment in politics belongs to the laity. We must humbly admit that many members do not make choices based on what they have learned in church. Perhaps also because we are absolutely unable to offer valid pastoral care to everyone. At best we reach 20% of Catholics. And so it is already a huge challenge. Our priests can do no more. The Philippines is a country with a Catholic majority, the churches are always full and the Masses numerous. Yet the majority of Catholics do not participate in any way in ecclesial and social life”.

You are also very busy at the level of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), which met last October in Bangkok, Thailand, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of its foundation. What are the central themes of your Assembly?

«The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue with believers of other religions, with cultures and with the poor. Indeed, accepting the proposal of the Korean bishops, we have decided to adopt the expression “religions of our neighbours” or “of our neighbour”, instead of “other” religions, drawing inspiration from the parable of the good Samaritan”.

What are the main themes of the final document?

«It is an important document: it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the FABC and outlines its future lines. We have chosen an evangelical icon: the story of the Magi for the five sections. In the first, entitled “Observe” and inspired by the Magi who scrutinize the stars, we describe the realities of Asia, especially those of the poor, young people and women. The second, “Walking together”, refers to the journey of the Magi who leave their safety zone to follow a goal. We ask ourselves: which common path? The third, “Discernment,” refers to the reaction against the words of Herod and the high priests. We bishops too have to deal with political and religious authorities and we must practice discernment. The fourth is “Offering one’s gifts”. Finally, “New paths”: like the Magi, blocked by Herod, the Churches of Asia are also called to take new paths to respond to new obstacles and challenges».

In conclusion, do you think the presence of PIME missionaries in the Philippines is still important?

“Yes of course. I met PIME as a seminarian, when Father Tullio Favali was killed. He happened in an area where many Filipinos would never go. I was fascinated by the example of him. The PIME missionaries have anticipated what the Pope is asking of us: to go to the margins. What I appreciate most is looking for new ways, creating communities with people, capable of walking even when the missionary is no longer there”.

WHO IS

Born in 1959 into a family of 13 children in the province of Pampanga, Pablo Virgilio David studied in Manila, Leuven and Jerusalem and taught biblical theology. In 2006 he became auxiliary of San Fernando and since 2016 he has been bishop of Kalookan. President of the Philippine Bishops’ Conference, he is also very involved in the Federation of Asian Bishops. Last February he led three days of continuing education for 28 PIME missionaries from Asia and Papua New Guinea.

