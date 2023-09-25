0
Phillipp Plein’s Summer 2024 fashion show – MONDO MODA 2023, anos80, featured, milão, moda, modamasculina, news, phillippplein, SemanadeModamilao, summer2024, summer
MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.
%d bloggers like this: