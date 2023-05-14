Phoenix fires Monty Williams | Sport

Monty Williams is retired after four years in Phoenix, and owner Matt Ishby is looking for a new coach.

Source: Profimedia

Phoenix decided to change their coach after Nikola Jokić “taught them a lesson” with Denver in the NBA playoffs. Phoenix was favored simply because of better player selection, but even having Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul in one spot didn’t help them get past the second round. In the end, Denver won 4:2, and the last match of the series in Arizona, where Jokić led his team to a 25-point victory, meant a “reset”.

“Atletik” writes that it is Monty Williams was fired just 48 hours after the loss to Denverso his era that began in 2019, after succeeding Igor Kokoškov, ended.

Monty Williams, to add to the irony, last year he was named the best coach in the NBA and he was generally considered one of the most promising specialists, so many “grabbed” him while he was still an assistant in Philadelphia under Brett Brown. He accepted the invitation of Phoenix, which Kokoškov had just started to build, and after not reaching the playoffs in the first season, in the 2020/21 season he lost the NBA finals against Milwaukee. In the next two seasons, he was eliminated in the semifinals of the West in an almost identical manner, after the debacle in the sixth game – first by Dallas, then by Denver.

Information from the USA says that owner Matt Ishbia, who recently had a conflict with Nikola Jokic, plans to bring in a top coach to help the team reach the ring, as he believes that a team with Durant and Booker must have such ambitions. Also, some more interesting transfers are expected during the summer.