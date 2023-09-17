Phone analysis of Dalibor Mandić | Info

Dalibor Mandić (37) from Banjaluka, who is charged with the brutal murder of Ariel Bogdanović (28), who he stabbed with a knife, turned off his phone ten minutes after the crime in the area of ​​Starčevica.

This is indicated by the operational digital analysis of the data obtained from the company M:tel for the phone used by the accused.

The analysis was done by the specialist of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republika Srpska (MUP RS) Miroslav Ćurković, who was heard as an expert at the trial of Mandić in the Banja Luka District Court.

“On December 2, 2021, the phone that, according to the prosecution, was used by the accused Mandić at 19:47 minutes and three seconds was disconnected from the network. It was registered at the Starčevica base station.”said Ćurković.

He explained that this means that the phone is either switched off or its battery is dead, and at that time he was in the area covered by the aforementioned base station.

Ćurković also pointed out that by analyzing the listing for the accused’s phone, he determined that he had no communication with Bogdanović.

“No communications between the phones they used were recorded”said Ćurković.

He emphasized that he could not determine the movement of the accused based on the data from the base stations about the phone he was using.

“There is only one recorded piece of information that can be used to determine his movements, and that is that the accused’s phone was covered by the Starčevica base station on the day he logged off from the network.”said Ćurković.

When asked by the defense whether the Starčevica base station covers the crime scene, Ćurković replied that it most likely does not, but that he cannot claim that. He added that the Starčevica base station is some six to seven kilometers away from the place of the murder. By hearing Ćurković, whom the court valued as an expert witness, and by attaching two documents, the prosecution finished presenting its evidence.

Mandić is charged with aggravated murder committed in a cruel or insidious manner on December 2 last year around 7:35 p.m. on the Boulevard of the Serbian Army. As stated in the indictment, on the fateful evening, with the intention of killing him, Mandić followed Bogdanović who was walking from the direction of the “Delta Planet” shopping center towards the Rebrovac Bridge.

He reached him near the student campus and stabbed him in the upper part of the body, after which Bogdanović was wounded and started to run away, crossed the road on the Boulevard of the Serbian army and fell near a gas station. Mandic ran up to him and stabbed him eight times and killed him, then ran away. The murder was recorded by nearby video surveillance cameras, and the footage was previously reviewed in the courtroom.

Suggestions

The defense of the accused Dalibor Mandić proposed 12 witnesses and the re-examination of the medical expert Željko Karan and the lawyer Vanja Lakić, who previously represented the accused.

The court accepted the hearing of eight witnesses, as well as the accused and expert witness Karan, while the proposal to hear the lawyer will be decided later. The questioning of four witnesses was refused, because some of them had been heard before, and the court considered that there was no need for some.

