Phone numbers for psychological help | Magazine

The Belgrade Emergency Service has invited citizens to call the following phone numbers if they need psychological help after the tragedies that befell Serbia!

“Our phones are open and we invite everyone to call us, we also invite children to talk without introducing themselves if they want. We also have a phone for advice, that is 361-5008 and a telephone 194“, said doctor Danijela Jevtić for RTS.

The doctor stated that now, after two mass crimes that happened in Serbia, it is most important to prevent new things, because “aggression towards oneself or towards others is a system of connected courts and it spills over”. She stated that they often reported on mass minor drunkenness, the use of psychoactive substances, aggressive behavior of minors and asked parents, close friends and teachers to react if they notice anything.

Let us remind you that on Wednesday, a 13-year-old student of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade killed eight students and a security guard of that school, and injured another six students and a teacher, while in the villages near Mladenovac, a 21-year-old young man killed eight people and injured 14.

KBC “Dr. Dragiša Mišović-Dedinje” also announced that, in order to support the families of those killed in the massacre, psychiatrists and psychologists will be available to talk between 8:00 and 20:00.

The phone number on which they can call the nurse who will connect them with them is 011/363-07-82. Also, the Institute for Mental Health in Belgrade announced last night that, in order to support the families of those killed in the massacre, teachers and students who need psychological help and support, it opened two telephone lines:

063/868-17-57

063/868-22-17

Professional support will be provided by a team of psychologists and psychiatrists from the Institute of Mental Health. And at the UKCS Psychiatry Clinic, a team of experts has been formed that will be available to support anyone who needs it. The telephone numbers available at the Psychiatry Clinic for telephone support are:

066/830-08-54

as well as for scheduling:

011/366-21-24

063/310-723

