Phone offer in Mtel | MobIT

We present two models from the special m:tel web shop offer.

Source: mtel

OnePlus Nord CE is an elegant model that will give you more than you expect, combining excellent cameras, a quality battery and advanced functions.

An excellent choice for younger users, OnePlus Nord CE 6/128 GB it has a large screen with fast refresh, pleasant to look at and perfect for work.

The triple rear camera includes a main camera with a resolution of 64 MP, which, with the additional support of automatic adjustment, will take perfect, credible photos. The long-lasting battery comes with a fast charger so that it is always at your disposal.

Source: mtel

Xiaomi Redmi A1 2/32 GB is the ideal phone at the most affordable price. Everything on it is clear and easy to use, and it is the perfect choice for first-time users as well as anyone looking for a reliable phone for basic use and long-term work.

Find your new phone at the um:tel web shop at a more favorable price and in installments, with fast and free delivery.

Find out more information about the web shop offer by calling 0800 50 000 or at mtel.ba.

