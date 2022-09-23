Home World Photo: American and Russian astronauts travel to the International Space Station by spaceship | Soyuz | Kazakhstan
World

Photo: American and Russian astronauts travel to the International Space Station by spaceship | Soyuz | Kazakhstan

by admin
Photo: American and Russian astronauts travel to the International Space Station by spaceship | Soyuz | Kazakhstan

[Epoch Times, September 22, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) At 9:54 am Eastern Time on September 21, an American astronaut and two Russian astronauts were in Baikonur, Kazakhstan ( Baikonur took the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), and the spacecraft has successfully docked with the ISS.

The mission was led by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and Russian cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin Participate together.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked with the “Dawn” (MIM1) small test module of the Russian module of the ISS at 13:06 EST on the 21st.

This is the first mission part of the Russian-American crew exchange program, which will see American astronauts aboard Soyuz and Russian astronauts aboard a commercial crew vehicle. The three astronauts will work on the International Space Station for 188 days.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (right) and Russian astronaut Sergey Prokopyev (center) in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, September 21, 2022 ) and Dmitri Petelin (left) will take the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft to the International Space Station. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)
On September 21, 2022, Baikonur, Kazakhstan, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (Frank Rubio) will take the “Soyuz” (Soyuz) MS-22 spacecraft to the International Space Station. Before departure, he Compare the shape of a heart with your hands when testing your spacesuit. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)
On September 21, 2022, Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Russian cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin will take the “Soyuz” (Soyuz) MS-22 spacecraft to the International Space Station, set off Previously he was testing a space suit. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)
On September 21, 2022, Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev will take the “Soyuz” (Soyuz) MS-22 spacecraft to the International Space Station, He was testing the space suit before departure. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)
On September 21, 2022, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, three astronauts lifted off on the “Soyuz” MS-22 spacecraft before heading to the International Space Station. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)
On September 21, 2022, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, three astronauts lifted off on the “Soyuz” MS-22 spacecraft before heading to the International Space Station. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)
On September 21, 2022, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, three astronauts lifted off on the “Soyuz” MS-22 spacecraft before heading to the International Space Station. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)
On September 21, 2022, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, three astronauts lifted off on the “Soyuz” MS-22 spacecraft before heading to the International Space Station. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#

See also  New Orleans airport crash: dead girl entangled in the conveyor belt

You may also like

Taiwan adds 42,470 new confirmed cases of new...

The latest Russian defeats behind the liberation of...

On September 22, Zhejiang added 22 new asymptomatic...

U.S. Navy’s largest stealth destroyer deploys 7th Fleet...

Moscow isolated to the United Nations. China and...

“A million conscripts at the front”. Anger after...

Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 23...

The New York State Attorney General sues the...

More than 250,000 people line up to pay...

[News Highlights]Is 60% of China’s flights cancelled? |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy