[Epoch Times, September 22, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) At 9:54 am Eastern Time on September 21, an American astronaut and two Russian astronauts were in Baikonur, Kazakhstan ( Baikonur took the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), and the spacecraft has successfully docked with the ISS.

The mission was led by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and Russian cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin Participate together.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked with the “Dawn” (MIM1) small test module of the Russian module of the ISS at 13:06 EST on the 21st.

This is the first mission part of the Russian-American crew exchange program, which will see American astronauts aboard Soyuz and Russian astronauts aboard a commercial crew vehicle. The three astronauts will work on the International Space Station for 188 days.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#