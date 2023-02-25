On February 22, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland, U.S. President Joe Biden (third from left in the front row) and leaders of many Eastern European countries attended the Bucharest Nine (B9) meeting. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 24, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On February 22, US President Joe Biden attended the “Bucharest Nine” (Bucharest Nine, referred to as B9) meeting held in Warsaw, Poland. and NATO representatives attended. In order to prevent the threat of the Russian army, Biden emphasized that “every inch of NATO’s land will be defended.”

After Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea (Crimea), nine Eastern European countries formed the “Bucharest Nine” alliance in 2015, including Poland, Romania, Estonia, Bulgaria, Latvia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania and Hungary.

On the 22nd, when attending the meeting, Biden said: “I have said many times about the United States‘ commitment to NATO, and I will say it again. It is very clear. Article 5 is a sacred commitment made by the United States.”

Biden emphasized: “We will defend every inch of NATO, every inch of NATO.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday (February 21) that Russia is suspending its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between the United States. In this regard, Biden also said at the meeting on the 22nd that Putin’s behavior was “a big mistake.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after the discussion at the meeting that he called on Biden to use more military equipment in the Baltic states.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that almost a year after Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russia did not appear ready to end the war and instead wanted to start more wars.

