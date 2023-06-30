Home » Photo by Milena Popović and Igor Jurić | Info
World

Photo by Milena Popović and Igor Jurić | Info

by admin
Photo by Milena Popović and Igor Jurić | Info

The unmarried wife of the murdered Oliver Ivanovic appeared last night with the chosen one Igor Jurić.

Source: Instagram/screenshot/milena_bogdan

Last night, the US national holiday, Independence Day, was marked with a traditional reception at the residence of US Ambassador Christopher Hill, and among the guests was the State Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Youth, Milena Popović.

The unmarried wife of the murdered Oliver Ivanovic appeared last night with the chosen one Igor Jurić, and a photo from the scene appeared on social networks, which Milena Popović shared with her followers. They posed in elegant editions, so she was in a black gown with a neckline and pearls around her neck, and he was in a suit. They took a selfie, which she then posted on her Instagram profile.

Source: Instagram/screenshot/milena_bogdan

The celebration was also attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Belgrade Mayor Aleksandar Šapić, representatives of institutions, religious communities, the opposition, etc. Milena recently pointed out that she does not hide her relationship with Jurić, who, let’s remember, is the president of the Center for Missing and Abused Children.

“People speculate when and if they should love again. We tend to judge, but, simply, there is no right time for love. You can’t plan that. I was lucky that after everything that happened to me and Bogdan, I found a man with whom I live today, with whom I am happy. I am someone for whom it means to have someone, someone who believes that love is the most important thing in the world,” she said then for “Republika” and added:

See also  The story of the video that is becoming a symbol of Ukrainian resistance

“I am fulfilled from that side. After Bogdan, it is an important segment of my life. I am grateful to God, the circumstances, fate as it is that after everything I have found some peace and tranquility of my own. Like all men. Every relationship and relationship has ups and downs and falls, fights… But it’s all beautiful and it should all be that way. Simple,” she said.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Escalation of violence in France, 249 officers injured

Archaeology, Hellenistic altar discovered in Segesta

Grian Chatten, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Ministry of National Defense Warns Against Taking Advantage...

News Udinese – Antonelli: “Big players from Serie...

France, inflation in June +5.3%, at its lowest...

Madonna, hospitalized in intensive care

Revolt in France, looting and assaults: more than...

The turning point of the UN: an independent...

Vahidin Musemić passed away Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy