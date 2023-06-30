Photo by Milena Popović and Igor Jurić | Info

The unmarried wife of the murdered Oliver Ivanovic appeared last night with the chosen one Igor Jurić.

Last night, the US national holiday, Independence Day, was marked with a traditional reception at the residence of US Ambassador Christopher Hill, and among the guests was the State Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Youth, Milena Popović.

The unmarried wife of the murdered Oliver Ivanovic appeared last night with the chosen one Igor Jurić, and a photo from the scene appeared on social networks, which Milena Popović shared with her followers. They posed in elegant editions, so she was in a black gown with a neckline and pearls around her neck, and he was in a suit. They took a selfie, which she then posted on her Instagram profile.

The celebration was also attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Belgrade Mayor Aleksandar Šapić, representatives of institutions, religious communities, the opposition, etc. Milena recently pointed out that she does not hide her relationship with Jurić, who, let’s remember, is the president of the Center for Missing and Abused Children.

“People speculate when and if they should love again. We tend to judge, but, simply, there is no right time for love. You can’t plan that. I was lucky that after everything that happened to me and Bogdan, I found a man with whom I live today, with whom I am happy. I am someone for whom it means to have someone, someone who believes that love is the most important thing in the world,” she said then for “Republika” and added:

“I am fulfilled from that side. After Bogdan, it is an important segment of my life. I am grateful to God, the circumstances, fate as it is that after everything I have found some peace and tranquility of my own. Like all men. Every relationship and relationship has ups and downs and falls, fights… But it’s all beautiful and it should all be that way. Simple,” she said.

