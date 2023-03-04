Home World Photo: Hong Kong’s 48-storey building under construction fire burns for nine hours | Hong Kong high-rise fire | Tsim Sha Tsui | Traffic blocked
World

Photo: Hong Kong’s 48-storey building under construction fire burns for nine hours | Hong Kong high-rise fire | Tsim Sha Tsui | Traffic blocked

by admin
Photo: Hong Kong’s 48-storey building under construction fire burns for nine hours | Hong Kong high-rise fire | Tsim Sha Tsui | Traffic blocked

Late at night on March 2, 2023, a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong caught fire. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 3, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) Late on the night of March 2, a fire broke out on the roof of a building under construction on Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The scene was 48 stories high. At the time of the incident, fires broke out on multiple floors, and the fire spread up and down, and spread to 5 nearby buildings.

Based on reports from Radio Television Hong Kong on the 2nd and 3rd, at 11:12 p.m. on the 2nd, a fire broke out on the roof of a building under construction at No. 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The police said that two people were injured and admitted to the hospital. One of them reported being frightened. People need to evacuate.

Affected by the fire, traffic around the scene was blocked. The middle road is closed in both directions, and the section between Nathan Road and Salisbury Road is closed. The 1st and 2nd lines near the middle road from Salisbury Road to Hung Hom are also closed. The direction from Nathan Road to Tsim Sha Tsui is between The slow lane between Mody Road and Salisbury Road is also closed. All vehicles traveling along Nathan Road towards Tsim Sha Tsui cannot turn left into Mody Road.

The fire burned violently, and after nine hours of fighting all night, the fire was not largely extinguished until around 8:30 am on the 3rd.

See also  Covid, the BioNTech alarm: "We need urgent vaccines against the new variants"

The Hong Kong Fire Services Department stated that there were a large amount of construction materials on the construction site, which hindered the progress of fire fighting. In addition, the site was still under construction, and the fire fighting devices were not in use, which increased the difficulty of fire fighting. At the same time, the flames were blowing towards five nearby buildings due to the wind, and the nearby hotels and building terraces were once affected.

The online videos (Video 1, Video 2) showed that multiple floors of the building were on fire, and the fire was spreading upwards, with fire debris constantly flying, sparks flying around, and sometimes making noises.

The Epoch Times reporter learned that due to the fire, exits L1, L2, L3, and K of MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station were blocked on the 3rd.

Late at night on March 2, 2023, a fire broke out in a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Late at night on March 2, 2023, a fire broke out in a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Late at night on March 2, 2023, a fire broke out in a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Late at night on March 2, 2023, a fire broke out in a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Late at night on March 2, 2023, a fire broke out in a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Late at night on March 2, 2023, a fire broke out in a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Late at night on March 2, 2023, a fire broke out in a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Late at night on March 2, 2023, a fire broke out in a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, and residents were watching nearby. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
On March 3, 2023, the L1 exit of Tsim Sha Tsui Station in Hong Kong was blocked. (Song Bilong/The Epoch Times)
On March 3, 2023, the L3 exit of Tsim Sha Tsui Station in Hong Kong was blocked. (Song Bilong/The Epoch Times)
On March 3, 2023, exits L1, L2, and K of Tsim Sha Tsui Station in Hong Kong will be blocked. (Song Bilong/The Epoch Times)

Responsible Editor: Lin Congwen#

You may also like

Europe is already experiencing a record drought. “And...

What Popes have taught about fasting – Vatican...

Roman uncle (44) and nephew (28) died. The...

Mbape buys expensive cars but doesn’t know how...

Firefighters were removing a bicycle from the light...

C’è Posta Per Te, the cast of Mare...

Director of Vatican Observatory: We celebrate observatory’s work...

Atalanta slams on Silvestri, the Champions area moves...

Zeman on Serbia’s participation in the negotiations between...

Song for Eurovision Stefan Šaj’s father died before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy