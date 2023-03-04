Late at night on March 2, 2023, a building under construction in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong caught fire. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 3, 2023] Late on the night of March 2, a fire broke out on the roof of a building under construction on Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The scene was 48 stories high. At the time of the incident, fires broke out on multiple floors, and the fire spread up and down, and spread to 5 nearby buildings.

Based on reports from Radio Television Hong Kong on the 2nd and 3rd, at 11:12 p.m. on the 2nd, a fire broke out on the roof of a building under construction at No. 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The police said that two people were injured and admitted to the hospital. One of them reported being frightened. People need to evacuate.

Affected by the fire, traffic around the scene was blocked. The middle road is closed in both directions, and the section between Nathan Road and Salisbury Road is closed. The 1st and 2nd lines near the middle road from Salisbury Road to Hung Hom are also closed. The direction from Nathan Road to Tsim Sha Tsui is between The slow lane between Mody Road and Salisbury Road is also closed. All vehicles traveling along Nathan Road towards Tsim Sha Tsui cannot turn left into Mody Road.

The fire burned violently, and after nine hours of fighting all night, the fire was not largely extinguished until around 8:30 am on the 3rd.

The Hong Kong Fire Services Department stated that there were a large amount of construction materials on the construction site, which hindered the progress of fire fighting. In addition, the site was still under construction, and the fire fighting devices were not in use, which increased the difficulty of fire fighting. At the same time, the flames were blowing towards five nearby buildings due to the wind, and the nearby hotels and building terraces were once affected.

The online videos (Video 1, Video 2) showed that multiple floors of the building were on fire, and the fire was spreading upwards, with fire debris constantly flying, sparks flying around, and sometimes making noises.

The Epoch Times reporter learned that due to the fire, exits L1, L2, L3, and K of MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station were blocked on the 3rd.

