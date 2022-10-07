[The Epoch Times, October 6, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong reported that North Korea has frequently launched missiles recently, which has aroused great concern from the United States, South Korea and Japan. North Korea fired a missile early in the morning on October 4, local time, over Japan, and the United States and South Korea held joint military exercises in response.

The United States recently conducted joint military exercises with South Korea. On the 4th, the US Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets flew over the Korean Peninsula together with South Korea’s F-15K fighter jets, demonstrating joint combat capabilities. On the 5th, the United States and South Korea launched a missile of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had called for substantial dialogue with North Korea and called on North Korea to refrain from further provocation.

North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan from near Samshi in Pyongyang on Tuesday, landing outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). North Korea has launched high-frequency missiles recently, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: “It must not be tolerated.”

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#