Photo: In response to North Korea’s missile threat, the United States and South Korea hold joint military exercises | United States | South Korea | Japan

[The Epoch Times, October 6, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong reported that North Korea has frequently launched missiles recently, which has aroused great concern from the United States, South Korea and Japan. North Korea fired a missile early in the morning on October 4, local time, over Japan, and the United States and South Korea held joint military exercises in response.

The United States recently conducted joint military exercises with South Korea. On the 4th, the US Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets flew over the Korean Peninsula together with South Korea’s F-15K fighter jets, demonstrating joint combat capabilities. On the 5th, the United States and South Korea launched a missile of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had called for substantial dialogue with North Korea and called on North Korea to refrain from further provocation.

North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan from near Samshi in Pyongyang on Tuesday, landing outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). North Korea has launched high-frequency missiles recently, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: “It must not be tolerated.”

South Korean soldiers stand guard in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates South Korea and North Korea in Panmunjom, South Korea, on October 4, 2022. North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, according to the South Korean military. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
North Korea’s Gijungdong village is seen from an observation post in South Korea in Panmunjom, South Korea, on October 4, 2022. North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, according to the South Korean military. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A South Korean F-15K fighter jet fires two Joint Direct Attack Munition (JADAM) bombs at an island target on October 4, 2022. North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, according to the South Korean military. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
On October 4, 2022, F-15K fighter jets of the South Korean Air Force and F-16 fighter jets of the United States Air Force fly over the Korean peninsula. North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, according to the South Korean military. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (front right) makes a statement after the plenary session of the House of Representatives passed a resolution protesting North Korea’s ballistic missile launch in Japan, October 5, 2022. (STR/JiJi Press/AFP via Getty Images)
On October 5, 2022, the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) was launched during a joint U.S.-South Korea military exercise. North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, according to the South Korean military. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
On October 5, 2022, the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) was launched during a joint U.S.-South Korea military exercise. North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, according to the South Korean military. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
On October 6, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea, a citizen watched a picture of North Korea launching a missile on TV. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

