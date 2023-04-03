A US nuclear bomb stationed at a Dutch air base may have been damaged in a recent crash. The British newspaper writes it Guardian quoting a report released today. Usually these incidents are covered by secrecy but a photograph of the bomb appears in a presentation of 2022 dedicated to the training of employees from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico where these bombs are built. The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) discovered the photograph and has the image at the air base of Volkel in the Netherlands. The photo shows a firefighter B61 folded while being inspected by U.S. soldiers and a civilian. In particular the rear of the bomb appears to have been deformed by an impact and one of the missile fins is missing. Above all, the pink duct tape used to cover what appears to be a hole stands out.

A hundred of these hydrogen nuclear bombs are also found in Italy, located in the bases of Aviano and Ghedi. Long approx 3.5 meters long, the bomb can mount warheads with a power ranging from 1 to 340 kilotons. “It should be emphasized in advance that there is no official confirmation whether the image was taken at Volkel AB, whether the folded form of the B61 is a real weapon, or whether the damage was the result of an accident,” he wrote Hans Kristensen, author of the report and director of the FAS nuclear information project. However the photo could “constitute the first documented case of a nuclear weapons accident at an air base in Europe.”

A US Air Force spokesman in Europe declined to comment on the photograph, but said: “The United States maintains the highest level of standards for personnel and equipment supporting the strategic arsenal, which includes routine training, maintenance and security activity, to safeguard America’s critical capabilities. We can neither confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons anywhere,” the spokesman added. The Los Alamos National Laboratory said it was not available to provide any further information on the photo.