The photographic technique of repeating elements is based on the use of one or more objects, shapes or patterns repeated within the image. This technique can be used in many different ways, from creating a sense of order and harmony within the image, to providing an appealing and interesting visual effect.

To use this technique, the photographer must look for a repeating object or shape within the photographed scene. It can be a line, a particular object, a color or a geometric pattern. Once the repeating element has been identified, the photographer must try to strategically include it within the image in order to capture its visual impact.

Create a symmetrical composition: in this case, the repeating element is positioned to create a symmetrical effect within the image, for example by using a center line to divide the image into two symmetrical parts.

Creating an asymmetrical composition: in this case, the repeating element is positioned to create an effect of asymmetrical balance within the image. For example, you can position the repeating element to create visual movement through the image.

Create a pattern: in this case, the repeating element is used to create a pattern or design within the image. For example, you can use repeating elements to create a moiré effect, an image that appears to vibrate or wobble.

Create an effect of depth: In this case, the repeating element is used to create an effect of depth within the image. For example, a repeating line can be used that extends deep within the image, creating a sense of perspective.

In general, the repeating elements technique requires a keen eye to spot repeating patterns and elements within the scene, and some experimentation to find the best way to place them within the image. However, once the photographer has mastered this technique, he can use it to create interesting and captivating images that capture the viewer’s attention.