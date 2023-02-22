The photographic technique of repeating elements is based on the use of one or more objects, shapes or patterns repeated within the image. This technique can be used in many different ways, from creating a sense of order and harmony within the image, to providing an appealing and interesting visual effect.
To use this technique, the photographer must look for a repeating object or shape within the photographed scene. It can be a line, a particular object, a color or a geometric pattern. Once the repeating element has been identified, the photographer must try to strategically include it within the image in order to capture its visual impact.
- Create a symmetrical composition: in this case, the repeating element is positioned to create a symmetrical effect within the image, for example by using a center line to divide the image into two symmetrical parts.
- Creating an asymmetrical composition: in this case, the repeating element is positioned to create an effect of asymmetrical balance within the image. For example, you can position the repeating element to create visual movement through the image.
- Create a pattern: in this case, the repeating element is used to create a pattern or design within the image. For example, you can use repeating elements to create a moiré effect, an image that appears to vibrate or wobble.
- Create an effect of depth: In this case, the repeating element is used to create an effect of depth within the image. For example, a repeating line can be used that extends deep within the image, creating a sense of perspective.
In general, the repeating elements technique requires a keen eye to spot repeating patterns and elements within the scene, and some experimentation to find the best way to place them within the image. However, once the photographer has mastered this technique, he can use it to create interesting and captivating images that capture the viewer’s attention.
- Look for a repeating subject or pattern: the repeating element can be anything from a line to an object to a geometric pattern. Search the scene for repeating elements that might be interesting to include in your image.
- Identify how you want to use repeating elements: before taking the photo, consider how you want to use the repeating elements. You may want to create a symmetrical or asymmetrical effect, a pattern or a depth effect.
- Choose the angle: choose the best angle to capture repeating elements. You may need to move or change the camera angle to find the perfect composition.
- Set exposure: set the exposure according to the light conditions and the scene you want to capture. You can use manual or automatic mode, depending on your preferences.
- Choose the goal: choose the best lens for your scene and the composition you want to create. You may want to use a wide angle lens to capture a large area, or a long focal length lens to create an effect of depth.
- Place repeating elements: place repeating elements within the image to create the desired effect. You may have to move elements or try different compositions to find the best one.
- Adjust camera settings: if necessary, adjust camera settings, such as white balance, shutter speed, and aperture, to achieve the desired effect.
- Take the photo: when you’re happy with the composition, take the photo. Be sure to maintain camera stability when shooting, using a tripod or image stabilization technique if necessary.
- Evaluate the result: evaluate the result and consider if you need to make some changes. You may have to retake the shot or make some adjustments in post-production to get the desired effect.
In summary, the repeating elements technique requires a keen eye to spot repeating patterns and elements within the scene, and a bit of experimentation to find the best way to place them within the image. However, once you’ve mastered this technique, you can use it to create interesting and eye-catching images that capture the viewer’s attention.
We are waiting for you on our page FACEBOOK !!!