World

[The Epoch Times, December 08, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) In order to guard against the threat of Russia, Poland purchased a series of large weapons from South Korea. On December 6, the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the dock in Gdynia, Poland. Polish President Andrzej Duda attended the acceptance ceremony.

In July, Poland and South Korea reached an agreement worth US$5.8 billion. Poland purchased 189 K2 tanks and 212 K9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea. This is the largest arms deal in South Korea’s history. Poland also purchased 48 FA-50 light fighters and 288 K239 ChunMoo rocket launchers.

On December 6, Duda said at the acceptance ceremony: “In the face of Russian aggression and the war in Ukraine, this fast delivery is crucial.”

“We want peace, so we are preparing for war,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said. “We are strengthening our military by equipping it with modern, state-of-the-art weapons… …”

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Poland increased its defense budget to 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and embarked on an arms-buying spree that included orders for equipment from the United States and South Korea.

On December 6, 2022, the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the dock in Gdynia, Poland. The Polish military is enhancing its military capabilities by using South Korean defense technology. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)
On December 6, 2022, Polish soldiers watched a tank after the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the pier in Gdynia, Poland. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)
On December 6, 2022, Polish soldiers watched a tank after the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the pier in Gdynia, Poland. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)
On December 6, 2022, the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the dock in Gdynia, Poland. The Polish military is enhancing its military capabilities by using South Korean defense technology. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)
On December 6, 2022, the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the dock in Gdynia, Poland. The Polish military is enhancing its military capabilities by using South Korean defense technology. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)
On December 6, 2022, after the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the pier in Gdynia, Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and the Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (right) attended the acceptance ceremony. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)
On December 6, 2022, after the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the pier in Gdynia, Poland, Eom Donghwan (right), Director of the Korean Defense Agency, and Polish National Security Bureau Director Jacek Siewiera (left) attended the acceptance ceremony. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)
On December 6, 2022, after the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the pier in Gdynia, Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda (Andrzej Duda) delivered a speech at the scene. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)
On December 6, 2022, after the first batch of K2 tanks and K9 howitzers purchased by Poland from South Korea arrived at the pier in Gdynia, Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) made a speech at the scene speak. (Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP)

