Photos of Dragana Mirković from her summer vacation in Turkey | Entertainment

Dragana Mirković is resting in a luxury hotel in Turkey

Singer Dragana Mirković has been attracting media attention in recent months due to her daughter’s lavish birthday celebration in the family castle, as well as her son who recently treated himself to a car worth 400,000 euros.

Now the singer herself is in the center of attention, because of the photos from the luxury resort in Turkey, where she went on vacation. Before the data available on the Internet, Dragana an overnight stay in an exclusive hotel costs 36,000 dinarsand then goes to the beach where various deacons are waiting for her.

The singer showed that she was enjoying herself “for all the money” with a series of pictures on social networks.

