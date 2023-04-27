Home » Photos of pregnant Anđelka Prpić | Fun
World

Photos of pregnant Anđelka Prpić | Fun

by admin
Photos of pregnant Anđelka Prpić | Fun

Anđelka Prpić’s announcement attracted a lot of attention, and many were delighted by how the actress looks in advanced pregnancy.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Anđelka Prpić got divorced last year and became pregnant with a new partner with whom she entered into a love relationship, and this news then resonated like a bomb in the public, considering that it was the best friend of her ex-husband.

The actress is seven months pregnant, and she hid her private life from the public eye for a long time, but now they are pregnancy announcements are becoming more frequent on social networksso she only recently showed herself with a photo on Instagram what it looks like in another state.

This is the first time she was photographed in this edition. She often receives compliments on her appearance during pregnancy, and this is the second time she will become a mother.

Source: Instagram/andjelkap

Anđelka Prpić recently caught by the paparazziand in February she appeared at a promotion with her new partner Marko.

(WORLD)

See also  The French ambassador to Australia will return to Canberra, saying whether relations can be repaired remains to be seen

You may also like

Ukraine-Russia war, the news of April 27 |...

At least 60 people have been killed by...

Daily horoscope Thursday April 27 | Fun

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Coppa Italia, Inter beat Juve and go to...

Kiev, the Italian radicals in Ukraine: “Putin in...

Mia Kalifa breasts on Instagram | Fun

In Ukraine the war of snipers: this is...

the doctor also saved the life of a...

Barcelona Zalgiris Euroleague | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy