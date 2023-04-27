Photos of pregnant Anđelka Prpić | Fun

Anđelka Prpić’s announcement attracted a lot of attention, and many were delighted by how the actress looks in advanced pregnancy.

Anđelka Prpić got divorced last year and became pregnant with a new partner with whom she entered into a love relationship, and this news then resonated like a bomb in the public, considering that it was the best friend of her ex-husband.

The actress is seven months pregnant, and she hid her private life from the public eye for a long time, but now they are pregnancy announcements are becoming more frequent on social networksso she only recently showed herself with a photo on Instagram what it looks like in another state.

This is the first time she was photographed in this edition. She often receives compliments on her appearance during pregnancy, and this is the second time she will become a mother.

Anđelka Prpić recently caught by the paparazziand in February she appeared at a promotion with her new partner Marko.

