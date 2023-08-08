Home » Photos of the missing Serbian family in Greece | Info
Photos of the missing Serbian family in Greece | Info

Photos of the missing Serbian family in Greece | Info

Photographs of a missing Serbian family who lost track of them when they entered Greece were published.

Source: Tweet/Silvana

They disappeared Aleksandar Joksimović i Snezana Stamenković who went to Thassos in Greece with their two daughters. Their phones were turned off, and photos of the missing Serbs were published.

We ask that the travel agencies get involved and check in their bases if they have passengers under these names. In this way, we will find out the name of the hotel where they stayed, contact the owners and easily find out if they have arrived. We believe that they just didn’t have time to call. PS. There is a possibility that Aleksandar’s surname is Joksimović and not Joksić, because we received two appeals with different surnames“, it says on the “Facebook” page “Live from Greece”.

Izvor: Facebook/Live from Greece/screenshot

