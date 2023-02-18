Home World Photos: Russian Army Pushes Bakhmut Ukraine Struggles to Resist | Russia | Donetsk | Attack
On February 16, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced, and a Ukrainian soldier fired a mortar at the Russian position. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 17, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) The Russian army has been launching a tentative attack on the vast front line in Ukraine’s Donetsk (Donetsk) region, and the Russian army now occupies about half of it. The main goal of the Russian army is to capture Bakhmut (Bakhmut), which they control in the eastern suburbs, and the Ukrainian army is still fighting hard.

Ukraine has had its toughest week so far this year on the eastern front, where its defenders have lost more ground, and Bakhmut, a coal mining town that is symbolic to both sides.

On 9 February, Russian forces began trying to cut Bakhmut’s supply lines. On 12-13 February, Russian troops attacked the semicircle of settlements in the north, northeast, south and west of Bakhmut in an unsuccessful attempt to complete their siege.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the moral blow of losing Bakhmut would be huge and decided to prioritize its defense.

Pictures show Bakhmut’s Ukrainian forces firing mortars at Russian positions on February 16.

On February 16, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, the Russian army gradually advanced, and white smoke rose in the distance. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
On February 16, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced, and Ukrainian soldiers talked in a shelter. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
On February 16, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced, and Ukrainian soldiers returned to the shelter. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
On February 16, 2023, Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced. The picture shows a Ukrainian armored vehicle inside the shelter. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
On February 16, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops are gradually advancing. A Ukrainian soldier is waiting for an order to fire mortars at Russian positions. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
On February 16, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced, and three Ukrainian soldiers prepared to fire mortars at Russian positions. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
On February 16, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced, and two Ukrainian soldiers prepared to fire mortars at Russian positions. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
On February 16, 2023, Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced. The picture shows the mortar shells used by the Ukrainian army. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
On February 16, 2023, Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced. The picture shows the antenna of a Starlink satellite broadband system in the snow. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)

