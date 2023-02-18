On February 16, 2023, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced, and a Ukrainian soldier fired a mortar at the Russian position. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 17, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) The Russian army has been launching a tentative attack on the vast front line in Ukraine’s Donetsk (Donetsk) region, and the Russian army now occupies about half of it. The main goal of the Russian army is to capture Bakhmut (Bakhmut), which they control in the eastern suburbs, and the Ukrainian army is still fighting hard.

Ukraine has had its toughest week so far this year on the eastern front, where its defenders have lost more ground, and Bakhmut, a coal mining town that is symbolic to both sides.

On 9 February, Russian forces began trying to cut Bakhmut’s supply lines. On 12-13 February, Russian troops attacked the semicircle of settlements in the north, northeast, south and west of Bakhmut in an unsuccessful attempt to complete their siege.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the moral blow of losing Bakhmut would be huge and decided to prioritize its defense.

Pictures show Bakhmut’s Ukrainian forces firing mortars at Russian positions on February 16.