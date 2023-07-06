Photostory: access to drinking water, a daily challenge in rural areas of the DRC ~ Tambour des villages

Do you know that access to drinking water is one of the major challenges facing many rural areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo? In some villages, the population does not have access to drinking water. Not only do they not have a source of drinking water nearby, but they also do not have water tanks for when it rains. When it rains, they often dig holes in the ground to collect rainwater, which they then use for domestic needs such as cooking, washing dishes and bathing. This is the case in the village of Bena Kaseki, one of the largest groups in the territory of Ngandajika, in the province of Lomami. Located about 20 kilometers from the town of Ngandajika, this group is renowned for its significant agricultural production. However, it has been facing for years a great challenge of accessibility to drinking water.

A welcome sign installed at the edge of the road at the entrance to the Bena Kaseki group. Localisation GPS : -6.665870,24.094400

Here, as an example, a hole dug to collect rainwater for the construction of a house, in the village of Bakwa Mukendi, chiefdom of Bakwa Kalonji, Tshilenge, province of Kasai Oriental.

The daily quest for water

In the past, villages were often built near rivers because water was essential for daily life. People used it for drinking, cooking, washing and irrigating their crops. However, over time things have changed in many places. Roads were laid to connect neighboring villages and towns, and local markets began to develop. People in the villages began to move to be closer to roads and markets, where they could sell their agricultural products and buy basic necessities.

This has led to a situation where many villages have moved away from their natural water source. Bena Kaseki is one example. Although it is located near a river, the latter is now several kilometers from the houses. People therefore have to travel long distances to obtain drinking water.

The Bena Kabemba river, with traditional wooden canoes used to ferry people across the river.

Localisation GPS : -6.611340,24.112300

That being said, the women of Bena Kaseki face a grueling daily challenge to fetch water. Every morning, from 4 o’clock, they set off for the river. Equipped with basins and heavy cans of water, they cover these long distances on foot, carrying their precious cargo on their heads.

This morning journey is not only physically grueling, but also requires great determination and perseverance. Women have to walk on often difficult and steep paths. They have to face bad weather, stifling heat or cold depending on the season.

The weight of the basins and water cans adds an extra load to their already tired shoulders. They must maintain a precarious balance throughout the journey to avoid spilling the precious water they have so laboriously collected.

After hours of walking, the women finally reach the river. They fill their containers carefully, making sure to collect enough water to meet their family’s needs during the day. Once the basins are filled, they begin the long way back to the village.

A daily journey that represents a real test for the women of Bena Kaseki.

Dry season: Increased suffering and influx to the river.

During the period from May to August, which corresponds to the dry season in the Kasai region, villages that do not have access to drinking water face increased suffering. The effects of the drought are being felt more intensely, highlighting the challenges faced by these communities.

In these villages, water becomes an even more precious and scarce resource during the dry season. The inhabitants are forced to go in greater numbers to the river to get water. The days are often marked by frequent trips to the river, where women, men and even children carry buckets and containers to collect the water necessary for their daily survival.

Children who walk for miles every morning to fetch water from the source.

Village of Bena Tshibondobondo: Installation near the river and threat of crocodiles.

It should also be mentioned that another village, Bena Tshibondobondo in Bena Mpiana, in the same Lomami province and Ngandajika territory, decided to settle near the river to escape the water shortage. However, it seems that they now have to deal with the presence of crocodiles which threaten the population. The inhabitants struggle with different means of protection against these marine animals.

The majestic Bena Tshibondobondo River, also known as Tshilemba.

Here, the inhabitants of Bena Tshibondobondo draw water from the banks of the Tshilemba River, thus avoiding the deep waters infested with crocodiles.

The strength of solidarity : five children join forces to help their friend carry the small basin on her head. This cultural gesture, symbol of Bantu solidarity, takes place in the place where the water of the river is drawn by the community of Bena Tshibondobondo.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Resilient smiles in the face of water scarcity. In the affected villages, the children undertake to support their parents in this ordeal. Despite the difficulties, their determination can be seen on their radiant faces.

In conclusion, it is important to emphasize that the challenge of access to drinking water in rural areas of the DRC is widespread and complex. The examples of Bena Kaseki and Bena Tshibondobondo highlight the different realities faced by these communities. However, it is essential to note that these villages are only a few of many that are experiencing this challenge in unique ways.

The shortage of drinking water affects many villages across the country, and each village has its own history and strategies to deal with this situation. Women who walk long distances to fetch water, communities who dig holes to collect rainwater, and those who have to deal with threats such as crocodiles, all share the same basic need: l access to drinking water.

It is crucial that action be taken to remedy this situation. The government, non-governmental organizations and the diaspora community must work together to find sustainable solutions that guarantee access to drinking water in rural areas of the DRC. This requires investments in infrastructure, awareness raising and education on the importance of clean water, as well as efforts to preserve water resources and protect communities from potential hazards.

It is important to recognize that the challenge of access to drinking water in rural areas of the DRC is vast and complex, and that it cannot be solved in a single article. However, by highlighting these stories, we hope to raise awareness of this reality and encourage concrete actions to improve the lives of rural communities who face this daily challenge.

Women going about their laundry chores at the Lunkonko water source, the main water source for the village of Bena Ngambua, located in the Bakwa Mulumba chiefdom, Ngandajika territory, Kasaï Oriental province.

