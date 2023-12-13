PHRASES for the Day of the Virgin of GUADALUPE | Messages to share in your day | ANSWERS

This December 12, Mexico will once again pay tribute and honor the emblematic and mythical Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe. Thousands of faithful believers will walk through Aztec streets to celebrate the anniversary that commemorates her first appearance and subsequent Catholic dedication.

Every December 12, for nearly 500 years, the people of Mexico have commemorated the anniversary in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe, whose image annually travels to the Insigne and National Basilica of Santa María de Guadalupe. The story of the ‘Morenita del Tepeyac’ is woven with miraculousness, certified in historical documentation, and constitutes one of the most important religious traditions in the world.

To commemorate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, here are some prayers and phrases that you can share with your loved ones on this special day:

– PRAYERS FOR THE ‘MORENITA DEL TEPEYAC’

– “I wish Virgin of Guadalupe, Mystic Rose, that you protect the weak and helpless of this world. May your goodness embrace them and not harm them anymore.”

– “Holy Mary of Guadalupe! Pink mystic of Latin America, protector of those faithful to your name and guide of Christian parishioners. Today I intercede on your behalf, begging for mercy and peace to my soul.”

– “Loving Virgin of Guadalupe, charitable soul of the disabled, protect me on this day and do not allow anything bad to happen to me that affects my devotion to you.”

– “Glorious Virgin of Guadalupe, I entrust myself to you, mother who forgives everything. Do not let me fall into temptations and fill my heart with enough grace to be a good person.”

– SHORT PHRASES BY THE ‘MORENITA DEL TEPEYAC’

– “Thank you for always being there, especially when I don’t call you”

– “Miraculous Virgin, thank you for everything you give me”

– “May the Virgin of Guadalupe enlighten us and protect us on this day”

– “You are our sweet hope in the bitterness of this life”

– “My Mother, cover my family with your divine mantle”

– “Beloved Virgin of Guadalupe, be my guide and protector in these moments of anguish”

With an “AMEN!”, you can seal each of the prayers and phrases shared, and allow us to remember the Christian devotion to the Virgin Mary that originated in Mexico during the 16th century.

The story of the Virgin of Guadalupe dates back 492 years and originated on the Tepeyac hill. The venerated image of Mary made her appearance to Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, a peasant native of the region. After her first appearance in 1531, Juan Diego was ordered to visit the first bishop of Mexico, Juan de Zumárraga, with a message from the Virgin of Guadalupe. This led to the miraculous appearance of her image on December 12, 1531.

This year, on December 12, 2023, Mexico will commemorate the 492 years of fervent Guadalupanism around the Insigne and National Basilica of Santa María de Guadalupe.

Share this: Facebook

X

