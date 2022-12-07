Home World Physical activity key to children’s and adolescents’ health – Vatican News
In the latest issue of the “Healthy School” magazine, the Holy Child Hospital of Rome mentioned the importance of physical exercise from an early age.

(Vatican News Network)Physical activity is a healthy ally that can help treat certain diseases. This is the starting point for the article written by the Institute of Health of the Holy Child Hospital of Rome in the latest issue of the multimedia magazine “School of Health“. The study pointed out that inactivity is one of the causes of many diseases. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a strong impact on children not only physically, but also cognitively.

Physical activity, in addition to contributing to mental health, is also an effective way to prevent the onset of serious diseases. What’s more, it is effective in combating the consequences of the disease. Therefore, nothing should limit children’s physical activity. From the “healthy schools” research emerges the important benefits of combining the two concepts of learning and movement. Exercise supports academic performance, provides a solid foundation for a healthy self-esteem, and cognitive, social and emotional development, and has positive effects in every area of ​​life.

As for when children start playing sports, Dr. Julia Cafiero of the Hospital for Children of the Holy Infant Jesus said it depends on many factors, but also on personal preferences, family background and the availability of infrastructure. One piece of data from this study points to the importance of exercising children with disabilities. “Exercise can improve the quality of life of healthy and sick children and can be an important moment of sharing,” said Dr Cafiero.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

