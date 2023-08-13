pi jay dozir comes to partisan | Sport

PJ Dozir confirmed on Instagram that he is the new basketball player of Partizan.

Source: Profimedia

American basketball player PJ Dozir confirmed that he is the new player of Partizan, even before the club officially announced it. It has been clear for several days that Dozir is coming to the ranks of Željko Obradović’s team, the fans were waiting for confirmation, and it seems that the American was also in a hurry, who thus got ahead of the club and calmed Grobare.

In his Instagram story, Dozir shared the information that he is signing for Partizan, leaving behind the black and white colors. That was a clear signal that the “roller” would introduce him at any moment. Dozir has already played in the NBA league for several years and the assumption is that he should replace Dante Exum in the position of playmaker in Partizan, while he can also play as a shooter, which we have seen much more often during his career.

He started his NBA career in Oklahoma in 2017, so he played for Boston, Denver and Sacramento, and spent a lot of time in the branches of the aforementioned clubs. During three seasons in the Nuggets, he played with Nikola Jokić. In November 2021, he suffered one of the worst injuries in the sport, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and ending his season. How much he was missed by the Nuggets in the playoffs is best expressed by the words of the Serbian center who praised him.

“People forget that we lost PJ to injury. He was a very important part of our basketball and system. A man who is 190-something centimeters tall, whatever. The point is, he’s tall. He handles the ball well, he can guard multiple positions on the field, he knows our system. We miss him a lot. Yes, we also missed Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, so Vlatko Cancar had some minutes, then he got injured too. However, we really missed Dozir in that period.”said Nikola after the elimination from Golden State.

