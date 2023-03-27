“A tough guy.” The best definition about her comes from the artist Banksy, who four years ago when he decided to finance a mission to rescue migrants in difficulty in the stretch of sea between Libya and Italy, entrusted her with the command of his ship.







And the story of Pia Klemp, the German captain of the Louise Michel appears to confirm the image of a coherent and intransigent woman on principles. She has several common traits with Carola Rackete, who became known worldwide when she, in command of a boat that had rescued 42 migrants, decided to force the closure of the port of Lampedusa and she was arrested.







Both Germanbut originally from two different cities (Klemp of Bonn, Rackete of Preetz) they belong to the same generation (the first 39 years old, the second 35) and both were engaged in Sea Watch 3 rescue missions for migrants at sea. Also common the environmental matrix.





The commander of the Louise Michel studied marine biology and worked for several years with the Sea Shepherd organization, participating in international missions to protect marine fauna. A degree in naval sciences and maritime transport for Rackete, but the same passion for nature: first as a volunteer for environmental protection in a reserve in Kamchatka, then at sea on research vessels and engaged in scientific expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctica.

Passage is also common from the commitment to the environment to saving the lives of refugees in the Mediterranean, marked for both by legal aftermath. Rackete pays the heaviest consequences with house arrest, revoked after four days, but the trial ends in acquittal. However, the judicial fate of Klemp is still uncertain, relating to when he was in command of another rescue ship, the Iuventa. The proceeding is in the preliminary hearing stage, the charge is of aiding and abetting irregular immigration and the risk is of a 20-year prison sentence.

The commitment of the two captains for the latter he was awarded an honor in 2019 by the City of Paris. But Klemp refuses the medal because he disagrees with France’s migration policy. A short time later he receives a letter from Banksy who makes her money available to buy a boat, which will then be named after the French feminist anarchist Louise Michel. She thinks of a joke, then she realizes she’s been singled out for her political stance, which she’s very clear on. “I don’t consider sea rescue as a humanitarian action but as part of an anti-fascist fight”, he clarified on that occasion, explaining that the artist’s involvement in the operations will be limited to financial support, but the common goal will be: to save human lives in a stretch of sea that has become a cemetery.