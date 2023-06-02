Home » Piacenza, twenty year old shot dead at home. A man barricaded himself in the house
World

Piacenza, twenty year old shot dead at home. A man barricaded himself in the house

by admin
Piacenza, twenty year old shot dead at home. A man barricaded himself in the house

The outlines of the tragedy, which would have matured in the family context, are still being reconstructed by the carabinieri who arrived on the spot together with the rescuers and firefighters.

archive image

A 20-year-old boy of Albanian nationality was shot dead in Pontedellolio, in the province of Piacenza. The outlines of the tragedy, which would have matured in the family context, are still being reconstructed by the carabinieri who arrived on the spot together with the rescuers and firefighters. The young man had been rescued by the doctors of the Public Valnure, of the 118 medical car and also by the personnel of the air rescue service landed at the sports field of the town, but there was nothing done.

Another person would have barricaded himself inside the house where the crime was committed. Only after some time the rescuers with the carabinieri and firefighters were able to enter.

On the spot the carabinieri of the Radiomobile nucleus of Piacenza, colleagues from the Pontedellolio station and a team of firefighters.

Double homicide in the Treviso area, kills brother and sister-in-law with gunshots at home

UPDATING

See also  Norway, the center-left opposition to victory in the elections

You may also like

Ivana Vuleta’s bad performance at the Diamond League...

two Italians of value in the round of...

Impagnetiello’s mother: “My son is a monster, I...

Ana Korać showed her abs after giving birth...

The sister of the girl who was beaten...

This Xiaomi smartphone on offer for €90 is...

U.S. Jews who are angry at Israel are...

Twitter is changing its name | MobIT

Sas, tickets for the first electric planes sold...

beat Sudtirol in the playoff semi-final

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy