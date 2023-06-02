Piacenza, twenty year old shot dead at home. A man barricaded himself in the house

The outlines of the tragedy, which would have matured in the family context, are still being reconstructed by the carabinieri who arrived on the spot together with the rescuers and firefighters.

A 20-year-old boy of Albanian nationality was shot dead in Pontedellolio, in the province of Piacenza. The outlines of the tragedy, which would have matured in the family context, are still being reconstructed by the carabinieri who arrived on the spot together with the rescuers and firefighters. The young man had been rescued by the doctors of the Public Valnure, of the 118 medical car and also by the personnel of the air rescue service landed at the sports field of the town, but there was nothing done.

Another person would have barricaded himself inside the house where the crime was committed. Only after some time the rescuers with the carabinieri and firefighters were able to enter.

On the spot the carabinieri of the Radiomobile nucleus of Piacenza, colleagues from the Pontedellolio station and a team of firefighters.

