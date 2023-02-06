by blogsicilia.it – ​​36 seconds ago

The “Snow Plan” of the Piano Battaglia ski area, developed by the Metropolitan City of Palermo, under the coordination of the Civil Protection of the Prefecture of Palermo, has made it possible to restore the total functionality of the area for the benefit of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Piano Battaglia, over 7,000 visitors on Sunday, “Restored usability of services” appeared 36 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».