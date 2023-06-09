Piantedosi, Italy will not be a collection center for EU migrants – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LUXEMBOURG, JUNE 08 – “Italy has obtained consensus on all the proposals put forward during today’s Council. to keep irregular migrants in their territories: Italy will not be the collection center for immigrants on behalf of Europe”. This was stated by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. “We have managed to obtain a reference legal framework for possible agreements with safe third countries and we have also avoided the introduction of restrictions that would have excluded some countries”.



“Italy has had a position of great responsibility and has found correspondence from other countries: we have tried to make the border procedures feasible, a process that we believe must go on. We believe that it is a day in which something starts and not only is one day of arrival,” Piantedosi added.



“It was a busy day. This is a place of mediation and we are satisfied. Today we obtained concrete solidarity from the European Union, with compensation mechanisms on Dublin returns and above all we rejected the option of cash compensation because it was incompatible with the dignity of our country and, on the contrary, the financial commitments of the countries that do not show direct solidarity will flow into a fund, managed by the Commission, to implement concrete projects for the so-called external dimension”, the minister finally specified. (HANDLE).

